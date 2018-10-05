Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Notre Dame and Virginia Tech are both programs with rich college football traditions, but when they meet in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Saturday night, it'll only be the second time they've ever squared off. The first meeting came in South Bend, Indiana, in 2016, a game in which the Hokies prevailed 34-31.

One has to wonder whether the Irish will again cruise in this game considering the up-and-down season we have already seen from Virginia Tech to this point. Notre Dame is on an absolute roll since inserting Ian Book as its starting quarterback, and Virginia Tech may be the last ranked team it faces for the remainder of the season. A big win here may not be an option for ND if it wants to compete for a national title. Let's take a look at what's ahead Saturday night.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lane Stadium -- Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Notre Dame: Don't look now, but people are starting to talk about Notre Dame as a College Football Playoff contender. The Irish are a perfect 5-0, and have picked up wins against both Michigan and Stanford. You can make the argument that they have the most impressive resume in the country, and a road win against Virginia Tech would only add to it.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies deserve credit. After a shocking upset loss to Old Dominion that saw the Hokies lose starting quarterback Josh Jackson, a lot of teams would have let those losses beat them two weeks in a row. Virginia Tech didn't. Instead, it went on the road and beat an undefeated Duke team by 17 points. Now the Hokies are looking to hand another undefeated team its loss this week.

Game prediction, picks

While I wouldn't be surprised to see a close game on Saturday night or to see Virginia Tech win outright, the smarter choice is Notre Dame right now. The Irish were already good before making the switch to Ian Book at QB, and now the offense has moved to another level. Virginia Tech isn't a bad team, but without its starting QB, I'm just not convinced it can hang with the Irish for 60 minutes. Pick: Notre Dame -5.5

