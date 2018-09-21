Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds: Picks, predictions from expert who's 7-0 on Demon Deacons games

Wake Forest can prove how far it has come in front of a national stage when it hosts eighth-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday at noon ET. The opening Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds listed the Irish as 6.5-point favorites, but they're now favored by seven. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has skyrocketed from 55.5 to 60. Before you make any Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks, you need to hear what SportsLine college football expert Zack Cimini has to say.

The fast-rising Las Vegas prognosticator has turned a profit in every sport, but he's tremendously adept at picking spread winners in college football. And when it comes to ATS picks for or against Wake Forest, Cimini is a perfect 7-0.

In last season's Belk Bowl, Cimini confidently backed Texas A&M, a 3.5-point underdog against Wake. The Deacons won that game in a shootout, 55-52, allowing Cimini to cover and keep the streak alive. Now, he's laying it all on the line for Saturday.

Cimini knows Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush has had a start to forget, managing just one TD and four INTs, but he may face a defense that will allow him to regain his form. Wake Forest was torched last week for 523 total yards and five TDs through the air in a 41-34 loss to Boston College. Last year, Wimbush had his way with the Demon Deacons, throwing for 280 yards and running for 110 more in a 48-37 home win.

Notre Dame's ground game has three players with 130-plus yards on the season, including sophomore Tony Jones Jr. (224 yards, two TDs) and freshman Jafar Armstrong (147, three TDs). Notre Dame's defense, which returned nine starters from last year's solid unit, has held every opponent under 18 points.

Just because Notre Dame can run the ball and play solid defense doesn't mean they'll cover. Wake Forest has moved the ball against everyone it's faced so far. The Deacons average 278 yards passing and 264 yards rushing per game, 15th in the country.

Freshman dual-threat QB Sam Hartman has 834 yards passing. He's also run for 196 yards and a score, providing a 1-2 punch with senior RB Cade Carney (300 yards, 5.7 average). The young Deacons' defense has been victim to the long ball, including a pair of 50-plus TDs against Boston College last week, but Notre Dame hasn't been a big-play offense.

