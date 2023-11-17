No. 19 Notre Dame (7-3) will return from its second bye week of the season when it hosts Wake Forest (4-6) on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 31-23 loss at Clemson two weeks ago before having the following week off. Wake Forest has lost three straight games and six of its last seven, needing a win in this game to keep its bowl eligibility hopes alive. These teams have not met since 2018, when Notre Dame cruised to a 56-27 win. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is Wake Forest's all-time leader in passing yardage after playing for the Demon Deacons from 2018-22.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame is favored by 24.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over/under is set at 47 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Wake Forest-Notre Dame. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest spread: Notre Dame -24.5

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest over/under: 47 points

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest money line: Notre Dame: -3784, Wake Forest: +1429

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks: See picks here

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Notre Dame can cover

Wake Forest won its first three games, but it has lost six of its seven games since then, including a 26-6 setback against NC State last week. The Demon Deacons switched quarterbacks in the second quarter against the Wolfpack, and their rushing attack finished with just seven net yards on 18 carries. They have lost five straight games against Notre Dame, and they have only covered the spread twice in their last seven Saturday games.

Two of Notre Dame's three losses have come on the road, while the other one came with just one second remaining against Ohio State in September. The Fighting Irish have had two bye weeks in the last 30 days due to their early-season game against Navy in Ireland, so they are fresh and rested heading into this contest. They have covered the spread at a 5-1-1 clip in their last seven Saturday home games.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Notre Dame has now lost three of its last six games, and it is playing without multiple key players down the stretch of the season. Starting center Zeke Correll is in concussion protocol, backup center Andrew Kristofic went down with a high-ankle sprain and right guard Rocco Spindler is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Safety Luke Talich suffered a broken collarbone in practice last week, while three wide receivers are sidelined.

This leaves the Fighting Irish vulnerable against a unique Wake Forest offense that likes to use a mix of run-pass option plays. A pair of Demon Deacon running backs have eclipsed the 440-yard mark this season, with both of them averaging more than four yards per carry. They can control the tempo on Saturday, giving them a path to a competitive game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks

The model has simulated Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.