Notre Dame and Wake Forest announced Monday the two football programs will meet in the 2027 Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, a showdown scheduled for Oct. 9. This is part of the recently-updated scheduling agreement between the ACC and the Fighting Irish.

NFL venues played host to Notre Dame 11 times during the regular season and eight during College Football Playoff matchups dating back to 2016. Notre Dame's only other visit to the Carolina Panthers' home venue came against Clemson in the 2020 ACC Championship.

"We are excited for another chance to play in an NFL stadium and against the Demon Deacons," Notre Dame deputy athletic director Ron Powlus said in a release. "The opportunity to showcase our two great institutions and football programs, while affording our football program and student-athletes an exciting and unique experience in the great city of Charlotte, is one we can't wait to be a part of."

Wake Forest is the winningest college football program in North Carolina this century.

"Charlotte is an ACC town, and Wake Forest has the largest and most significant academic footprint of any conference institution in the Queen City," said Vice President and Director of Athletics John Currie said in a statement. "With our campus just 82 miles from Bank of America Stadium, the 2027 Duke's Mayo Classic against Notre Dame is a tremendous opportunity to elevate Wake Forest's presence and celebrate with incredible alumni, fans, and partners across the region."

The Charlotte Sports Foundation revealed several upcoming Mayo Classic games including West Virginia vs. Virginia next season, North Carolina A&T University vs. North Carolina Central University in 2027 and Tennessee vs. West Virginia in 2028.

"Hosting a game of this caliber reinforces Charlotte's place on the national stage for college football," Charlotte Sports Foundation CEO Will Pitts said in a statement. "Welcoming programs like Wake Forest and Notre Dame not only energizes our local economy but also deepens the city's reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events."

Notre Dame is 6-0 all-time against Wake Forest.