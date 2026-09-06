Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin live updates: No. 4 Fighting Irish meet Badgers in marquee season opener

No. 4 Notre Dame arrives at Lambeau Field on Sunday carrying national championship expectations. Wisconsin shows up shouldering something heavier: pressure to improve under Luke Fickell.

This season-opening matchup offers an immediate measuring stick for an Irish team ranked inside the preseason top five and expected to contend deep into December. With C.J. Carr directing the offense and one of the nation's most experienced defenses behind him, Notre Dame should look like an elite team from the opening kick. Anything less will invite questions given the talent and stakes.

For Fickell and the Badgers, the urgency is considerably different. He enters his fourth season at Wisconsin still searching for the breakthrough many anticipated when he arrived in Madison. The Badgers need improvement, consistency and evidence that the program is finally moving in the right direction. A competitive showing against Notre Dame would help. Another uneven performance on a national stage would only turn up the temperature.

This is not merely a showcase inside one of football's most iconic venues. It is a tone-setter for two programs facing different expectations — and consequences if they stumble.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Notre Dame battles Wisconsin in a Week 1 showdown.