Notre Dame and Wisconsin are skipping the warmup act in Week 1.

Lambeau Field provides the backdrop for one of college football's most compelling openers, a heavyweight setting for two programs entering 2026 from opposite directions. The Fighting Irish arrive with legitimate national championship aspirations, a roster built for the College Football Playoff and enough returning firepower to believe this could be Marcus Freeman's best team yet.

Notre Dame, which will wear a special Lou Holtz helmet sticker this season, is expected to look the part immediately. Anything less than a convincing performance against Wisconsin would invite questions about whether the Irish belong alongside the nation's elite. That is the burden attached to championship expectations, especially when every result matters for an Independent program without a conference title game awaiting in December.

The pressure is considerably different for Luke Fickell.

Wisconsin enters the opener searching for proof that its rebuild is finally gaining traction. Fickell has yet to produce the breakthrough season many expected when he arrived in Madison, and another sluggish start would intensify questions about his future. A competitive showing against Notre Dame could steady the situation.

An upset would completely change the conversation.

That makes Sunday's matchup about more than two recognizable brands sharing an iconic NFL venue. Notre Dame is trying to launch a championship run, while Wisconsin is fighting to restore belief in its direction.

One team wants validation. The other needs hope. At Lambeau, neither will have to wait long for an answer.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: Need to know

Notre Dame's defense could be the nation's best: Notre Dame's championship case begins with a unit built to overwhelm opponents at every level. Leonard Moore anchors a veteran secondary with the range, instincts and physicality needed to erase explosive plays, while the Irish possess legitimate NFL Draft candidates throughout the front seven. There is proven production, high-end athleticism and enough depth to withstand the demands of a playoff schedule. If Notre Dame reaches the national championship game, this unit will be the biggest reason the Irish get there again.

Colton Joseph's introduction to the big stage: For Wisconsin's starting quarterback, Sunday represents the kind of opportunity that rarely comes without immense pressure. Joseph steps onto a stage against Notre Dame after starring at Old Dominion, where his dual-threat ability made him one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the portal. Joseph's mobility gives the Badgers a chance to disrupt an aggressive Irish front and manufacture offense when protection breaks down. He must avoid mistakes, but designed runs and off-schedule plays could keep Wisconsin competitive.

The Fighting Irish's Big Ten dominance: Notre Dame is 7-3 against Big Ten competition under Marcus Freeman, all three losses coming to Ohio State. However, prior to a 2021 win over the Badgers, Notre Dame's last matchup with Wisconsin came in 1964. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 9-6-2, but most of those contests were played prior to the end of World War II.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin prediction, pick



Notre Dame should control this opener from the start, but Wisconsin has enough fight to stay within the number. CJ Carr gets comfortable early behind an elite offensive line, attacking the Badgers vertically and leading the Irish to multiple first-half touchdowns. Still, Joseph gives Wisconsin a needed spark with his legs and creates enough second-half offense to prevent this from becoming a total runaway. Notre Dame's defense eventually takes over, forcing Joseph into obvious passing situations and closing the door late. The Irish win comfortably, but Wisconsin sneaks inside the spread with a respectable opening effort overall. Pick: Wisconsin +21.5

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season.