Notre Dame, Wisconsin to invade NFL turf with games at Lambeau, Solider Field

A "major" scheduling announcement involving Notre Dame and Wisconsin is set for Monday, and a future nonconference series between the two programs is expected to be the subject, as indicated by a tweet from Wisconsin.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the two sides had been in discussion since July to schedule two nonconference games at the Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field and Chicago Bears' Soldier Field. The Tribune's Teddy Greenstein reports Wisconsin and Notre Dame will play at Lambeau in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin last met in 1964, a 31-7 win for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame holds an edge in the all-time series at 8-6-2. Wisconsin just played a game at Lambeau Field to start the 2016 season, which it won 16-14 over LSU. The Badgers' athletic director, Barry Alvarez, is a former Irish assistant, so this is a bit of a homecoming of sorts for him.

Given the proximity of each NFL stadium to the respective sides, it's fair to want this series to be a home-and-home. However, neutral site games have proven to be big money makers in college football scheduling.