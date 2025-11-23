Police arrested Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels Sunday in Jackson County. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following an incident in which he allegedly fled law enforcement, according to jail records provided to WXIA-TV.

Daniels, a redshirt freshman who appeared in his third game during Saturday's 35-3 win against Charlotte, was reportedly booked at 10 a.m. local time with four pending felonies -- fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, affixing materials that alter window transparency and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children. He also faces multiple misdemeanor traffic charges, including reckless driving, speeding, stop-sign violations and no-passing-zone infractions.

A Georgia spokesperson confirmed awareness of the arrest to On3. Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Daniels rated as a Top247 prospect coming out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic in the 2024 recruiting class. He ranked as the No. 223 overall prospect and No. 22 offensive tackle, nationally.

Daniels' arrest also adds to a pattern of driving-related issues that have shadowed the Georgia football program for nearly three years, with more than 20 incidents involving players or staff since January 2023. CBS Sports' Will Backus detailed Georgia's recent troubles under Kirby Smart over the last three seasons.

Georgia's driving-related incidents since Jan. 2023