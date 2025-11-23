Georgia OL Nyier Daniels arrested, faces four felony charges including fleeing police
Daniels has played in three games for Georgia on the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth
Police arrested Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels Sunday in Jackson County. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following an incident in which he allegedly fled law enforcement, according to jail records provided to WXIA-TV.
Daniels, a redshirt freshman who appeared in his third game during Saturday's 35-3 win against Charlotte, was reportedly booked at 10 a.m. local time with four pending felonies -- fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, affixing materials that alter window transparency and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children. He also faces multiple misdemeanor traffic charges, including reckless driving, speeding, stop-sign violations and no-passing-zone infractions.
A Georgia spokesperson confirmed awareness of the arrest to On3. Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.
Daniels rated as a Top247 prospect coming out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic in the 2024 recruiting class. He ranked as the No. 223 overall prospect and No. 22 offensive tackle, nationally.
Daniels' arrest also adds to a pattern of driving-related issues that have shadowed the Georgia football program for nearly three years, with more than 20 incidents involving players or staff since January 2023. CBS Sports' Will Backus detailed Georgia's recent troubles under Kirby Smart over the last three seasons.
Georgia's driving-related incidents since Jan. 2023
- Jan. 2023: Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in a single-car crash that also injured offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles.
- Feb. 2023: Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving for an incident that occurred on Jan. 10, one day after Georgia's win against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
- Feb. 2023: Offensive lineman Aliou Bah was stopped for driving 65 miles per hour in a 45-MPH zone and received 12 months' probation.
- Feb. 2023: Wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissettee was stopped for driving 81 MPH in a 45-MPH zone.
- Feb. 2023: Edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. was stopped for driving 93 MPH in a 65-MPH zone.
- March 2023: Former defensive lineman Jalen Carter was booked on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to the Jan. 2023 incident that resulted in the death of LeCroy and Willock. Carter was later released on bond and allowed to return to the NFL Combine.
- March 2023: Defensive lineman Christen Miller was stopped for driving 95 MPH in a 65-MPH zone.
- May 2023: Morrissette was stopped for driving 91 MPH in a 55-MPH zone.
- May 2023: Morrissette was arrested on charges of DUI and drug possession, as well as driving on a restricted license.
- May 2023: Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges.
- May 2023: Rosemy-Jacksaint was jailed for reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.
- July 2023: Edge Rusher Samuel M'Pemba was issued a citation for driving 88 MPH in a 55-MPH zone.
- July 2023: Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was stopped for speeding and subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for a separate parking violation.
- July 2023: Georgia player connection coordinator Jarvis Jones was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
- March 2024: Etienne was arrested on charges of DUI and reckless driving.
- May 2024: Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving down a one-way roadway.
- July 2024: Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley was arrested for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on a road.
- July 2024: Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon was arrested for reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.
- Sept. 2024: Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested on charges of reckless driving, affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield, no proof of insurance and operation of an unregistered vehicle without a valid license plate.
- March 2025: Marques Easley is involved in an accident at Athens Ridge Apartments.
- March 2025: Nitro Tuggle was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding.
- July 2025: Jahzare Jackson arrested on three drug-related charges and a misdemeanor charge for holding a cell phone while driving
- Nov. 2025: Nyier Daniels facing four felony counts stemming from his arrest in Jackson County, along with multiple misdemeanor traffic charges tied to the same incident.