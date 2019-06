Oddsmaker releases 2019 college football win totals for every FBS team

Win totals for the 2019 college football season have already been updated to this point, and will continue to be updated as the offseason creeps closer to Week 1. However, nothing quite sets the tone for the fall like scouting all the early projections for every FBS team.

In that spirit, FanDuel has released win totals for every Power Five, Group of Five and Independent team, from Alabama to UTSA. You can check out the entire list below and we'll be rolling out individual conference posts soon.

For those uninitiated on "prices," minus-odds of -130 mean you'd have to wager $130 to win $100, while plus-odds (+130) means wagering $100 would win you $130. EVEN means you'd wager $100 to win $100.

ACC

Clemson: 11.5 (Over +130, Under -156)

Miami: 8.5 (Over -130, Under +112)

Virginia Tech: 8.5 (Over -146, Under +124)

NC State: 7.5 (Over +154, Under -184)

Florida State: 7 (Over -124, Under +106)

Wake Forest: 7 (Over -108, Under -108)

Boston College: 6.5 (Over +132, Under -156)

Duke: 6.5 (Over +205, Under -250)

Pitt: 6 (Over -108, Under -108)

Virginia: 6 (Over -168, Under +144)

Syracuse: 5 (Over -146, Under +124)

North Carolina: 4.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

Georgia Tech: 4 (Over +124, Under -146)



Louisville: 4 (Over +154, Under -184)

Big Ten

Ohio State: 10.5 (Over +112, Under -130)

Michigan: 9.5 (Over -168, Under +142)

Nebraska: 8.5 (Over +164, Under -194)

Penn State: 8.5 (Over -166, Under +140)

Wisconsin: 8.5 (Over -114, Under -102)

Purdue: 8 (Over +156, Under -184)

Iowa: 7.5 (Over +112, Under -130)

Michigan State: 7.5 (Over +100, Under -120)

Minnesota: 6.5 (Over -190, Under +162)

Northwestern: 6.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

Indiana: 6 (Over -136, Under +116)

Maryland: 4.5 (Over +124, Under -146)

Illinois: 3 (Over -184, Under +154)

Big 12

Oklahoma: 10.5 (Over -130, Under +112)

Texas: 9.5 (Over +102, Under -120)

Iowa State: 8 (Over +106, Under -124)

TCU: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +102)

Baylor: 6.5 (Over -168, Under +144)

Oklahoma State: 6.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Texas Tech: 6.5 (Over +116, Under -136)

Kansas State: 5.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

West Virginia: 5 (Over -146, Under +124)

Kansas: 3.5 (Over +186, Under -225)

Pac-12

Washington: 9.5 (Over -124, Under -124)

Oregon: 9 (Over +102, Under -120)

Utah: 9 (Over -102, Under -114)

Washington State (Over +102, Under -120)

Arizona State: 7.5 (Over +125, Under -145)

Arizona: 7 (Over -108, Under -108)

Stanford: 6.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

USC: 6.5 (Over -114, Under -102)

Cal: 6 (Over -102, Under -114)

UCLA: 5.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

Colorado: 4.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

Oregon State: 2.5 (Over +130, Under -155)

SEC

Alabama: 11 (Over -130, Under +110)

Georgia: 11 (Over +130, Under -154)

Florida: 9 (Over +102, Under -120)

LSU: 9 (Over -108, Under -108)

Mississippi State: 8.5 (Over -165, Under +140)

Auburn: 8 (Over +130, Under -156)

Texas A&M: 7.5 (Over -114, Under -102)

Missouri: 6.5 (Over -184, Under +154)

Tennessee: 6.5 (Over -184, Under +154)

Arkansas: 6 (Over +132, Under -156)

Kentucky: 6 (Over -108, Under -108)

South Carolina: 6 (Over -130, Under +112)

Ole Miss: 5 (Over -114, Under -102)

Vanderbilt: 5 (Over -136, Under +116)

Independent

Army: 8.5 (Over -225, Under +186)

Notre Dame: 8.5 (Over -184, Under +154)

BYU: 6 (Over -130, Under +112)

Liberty: 5 (Over -250, Under +205)

UMass: 4.5 (Over +205, Under -250)

New Mexico State: 3.5 (Over -114, Under -102)

AAC

UCF: 9.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

Memphis: 9 (Over -184, Under +154)

Houston: 8 (Over -120, Under +102)

South Florida: 8 (Over -120, Under +102)

Temple: 6.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

Cincinnati: 6 (Over -225, Under +186)

Navy: 6 (Over +132, Under -156)

SMU: 6 (Over -114, Under -102)

Tulane: 5.5 (Over -166, Under +140)

Tulsa: 4.5 (Over +112, Under -130)

East Carolina: 3.5 (Over -146, Under +124)

UConn: 2.5 (Over +106, Under -124)

Conference USA

FAU: 8 (Over EVEN, Under -120)

FIU: 7.5 (Over +120, Under -140)

Louisiana Tech: 7.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

North Texas: 7.5 (Over -120, Under EVEN)

Southern Miss: 7.5 (Over EVEN, Under -120)

UAB: 7 (Over -150, Under +130)

Marshall: 6.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

Middle Tennessee: 5.5 (Over +110, Under -130)

Western Kentucky: 5 (Over -114, Under -102)

Charlotte: 4.5 (Over -108, Under -108)

Old Dominion: 4.5 (Over +165, Under -195)

UTEP: 3 (Over -108, Under -108)

Rice: 2.5 (Over +105, Under -125)

UTSA: 2 (Over -125, Under +105)

MAC

Toledo: 8 (Over +125, Under -145)

Ohio: 7.5 (Over +116, Under -136)

Western Michigan: 7.5 (Over -102, Under -115)

Northern Illinois: 7 (Over +140, Under -165)

Eastern Michigan: 6.5 (Over +115, Under -135)

Buffalo: 6 (Over -125, Under +105)

Miami (OH): 6 (Over +160, Under -190)

Ball State: 4 (Over -108, Under -108)

Central Michigan: 4 (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Kent State: 4 (Over +140, Under -165)

Akron: 3.5 (Over -120, Under EVEN)

Bowling Green: 3 (Over -150, Under +130)

Mountain West

Boise State: 10 (Over -108, Under -108)

Fresno State: 8 (Over +115, Under -135)

San Diego State: 8 (Over +120, Under -140)

Utah State: 7 (Over -114, Under -102)

Air Force: 6.5 (Over -165, Under +140)

Nevada: 6.5 (Over +125, Under -145)

Hawaii: 5.5 (Over EVEN, Under -115)

Wyoming: 5.5 (Over +115, Under -135)

New Mexico: 5 (Over +155, Under -185)

UNLV: 4 (Over +165, Under -195)

Colorado State: 3.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

San Jose State: 2.5 (Over -155, Under +130)

Sun Belt