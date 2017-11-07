Oddsmakers favor two SEC teams in, Big Ten left out of College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff Rankings always generate massive amount of discourse (or, you know, "yelling") in our great sport. That interest has now moved to the sports books, where you can make bets on different playoff scenarios based on the current landscape.

According to Bookmaker.eu, the SEC is now favored to get two teams in the College Football Playoff at -260 with +200 for the odds on one or zero SEC teams making the four-team event. The Big Ten, on the other hand, is expected to pivot to basketball season with the quickness. It's likely, according to the odds, that the Big Ten will not get a team in the playoff (-160) with the odds set at +130 that it will.

Check out the full slate of CFP odds here:

Scenario Yes No Big Ten makes the CFP +130 -160 SEC gets two teams in the CFP -260 +200 A two-loss team in the CFP +300 -400 A non-Power Five team makes the CFP (excluding Notre Dame) +2000 -15000

Georgia and Alabama sit unblemished in the top two spots in the College Football Playoff Rankings with both slated to face two-loss Auburn -- which controls its own playoff destiny -- during the final three weeks of the regular season. Georgia has already clinched its spot in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2, where it could face either Auburn or Alabama.

Every team in the Big Ten has at least two losses other than unblemished Wisconsin, which doesn't have a win over a top 25 team this year.