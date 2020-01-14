Odell Beckham Jr. hands out cash to LSU players following national championship win
Beckham was on the field to celebrate his alma mater's historic national title
The 2019 college football season came to a close on Monday with LSU defeating Clemson 42-25 to win their fourth national championship and capping off an undefeated season. Quarterback Joe Burrow continued to be the story, as the potential top pick in the NFL Draft threw for five touchdown passes, and rushed for another with a record-setting performance in the victory.
After the game, former LSU standout and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was seen on the field celebrating with his alma mater. In fact, a video surfaced of Beckham handing out cash to Tigers wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.
It's worth mentioning that the display very well could have been a publicity stunt with Beckham just having some fun with the players and appreciating what the group accomplished this season. After all, it is against NCAA rules for athletes to accept money and they likely gave the money back to Beckham once the cameras stopped rolling. Beckham did send every LSU player a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones prior to the national championship game, which is allowed.
It was awesome to see Beckham having some fun after LSU's first national title in more than a decade. This is a championship that any Bayou Bengal would be proud of considering how impressive the program was over the course of the season.
