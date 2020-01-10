Odell Beckham Jr. provides LSU players with new headphones, inspirational message ahead of national title game
Odell Beckham Jr hooked up every Tiger with a pair of Beats
Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. provided permissible benefits to his former college program on Thursday in the form of expensive headphones. Each player on the LSU's football team received a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones along with a motivational note from the Cleveland player intended to inspire the Tigers before Monday's national championship game against Clemson.
"This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated national champions but as legends," the former LSU star's message read. "You're here for a reason, now make it count."
While it might be easy for some to question the legality of the $350 gift, Beckham's branded gesture -- Beats sponsors OBJ -- actually complies with NCAA regulations. Postseason rules allow for players to receive gifts up to $550 in value for competing in bowl games "from the management of the event or from the participating member institution." An LSU official told ESPN that the school even reached out to the NCAA to make sure everything was above board when Beckham approached the program with the idea.
If there's anyone who knows how special this moment is for the Tigers, it's Beckham. A wideout for the team from 2011 to 2013, Beckham was on the last LSU squad that played for a national championship. His team ended up losing in the BCS Championship Game to Alabama, 21-0 after the 2011 season, but the odds seem to be in the Tigers' favor this time around, as they're listed as 5.5-point favorites over Clemson.
