Who's Playing

Miami of Ohio RedHawks @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Miami of Ohio 6-2, Ohio 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Ohio is on a ten-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Miami of Ohio is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Mid American East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while Miami of Ohio will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, Ohio narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Western Michigan 20-17.

Ohio got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kurtis Rourke out in front who threw for 275 yards and a touchdown. Sam Wiglusz was another key contributor, picking up 155 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Miami of Ohio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 21-17 to Toledo.

Nobody from Miami of Ohio had a standout game, but they got scores from Rashad Amos and Kenny Tracy.

Ohio's win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for Miami of Ohio, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 6-2.

While only Ohio took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Miami of Ohio might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Ohio strolled past Miami of Ohio in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 37-21. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Miami of Ohio have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ohio is a big 7.5-point favorite against Miami of Ohio, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 39 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Miami of Ohio.

Nov 08, 2022 - Ohio 37 vs. Miami of Ohio 21

Nov 02, 2021 - Ohio 35 vs. Miami of Ohio 33

Nov 06, 2019 - Miami of Ohio 24 vs. Ohio 21

Nov 07, 2018 - Miami of Ohio 30 vs. Ohio 28

Oct 31, 2017 - Ohio 45 vs. Miami of Ohio 28

Oct 01, 2016 - Ohio 17 vs. Miami of Ohio 7

Oct 10, 2015 - Ohio 34 vs. Miami of Ohio 3

Injury Report for Ohio

CJ Harris: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Jacoby Jones: Out for the Season (Leg)

Injury Report for Miami of Ohio