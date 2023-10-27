Who's Playing

Miami of Ohio RedHawks @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Miami of Ohio 6-2, Ohio 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Ohio is on a ten-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Miami of Ohio is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Mid American East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Miami of Ohio took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Ohio narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Western Michigan 20-17.

Ohio's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kurtis Rourke, who threw for 275 yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Sam Wiglusz, who picked up 155 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Miami of Ohio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 21-17 to Toledo.

Nobody from Miami of Ohio had a standout game, but they got scores from Rashad Amos and Kenny Tracy.

Ohio's win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for Miami of Ohio, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 6-2.

While only Ohio took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Miami of Ohio might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Ohio strolled past Miami of Ohio when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 37-21. Does Ohio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miami of Ohio turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Ohio is a solid 7-point favorite against Miami of Ohio, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Miami of Ohio.