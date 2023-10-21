Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-5, Ohio 5-2

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will head out on the road to face off against the Ohio Bobcats at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Western Michigan is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Western Michigan couldn't handle Miami of Ohio and fell 34-21. That's two games in a row now that Western Michigan has lost by exactly 13 points.

Nobody from Western Michigan had a standout game, but they got scores from Zahir Abdus-Salaam and Hayden Wolff.

Meanwhile, Ohio unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 23-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of Northern Illinois. Ohio didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Western Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 2-5, while Ohio's bumped their own down to the opposite: 5-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points. Western Michigan might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Western Michigan ended up a good deal behind Ohio when the teams last played back in October of 2022, losing 33-14. Can Western Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ohio is a big 16.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

Western Michigan has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Ohio.

Oct 15, 2022 - Ohio 33 vs. Western Michigan 14

Nov 12, 2019 - Western Michigan 37 vs. Ohio 34

Nov 01, 2018 - Ohio 59 vs. Western Michigan 14

Dec 02, 2016 - Western Michigan 29 vs. Ohio 23

Oct 17, 2015 - Western Michigan 49 vs. Ohio 14

Injury Report for Ohio

CJ Harris: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Jacoby Jones: Out for the Season (Leg)

Injury Report for Western Michigan