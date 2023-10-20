Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-5, Ohio 5-2

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

What to Know

A Mid American battle is on tap between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Ohio Bobcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Western Michigan is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Western Michigan couldn't handle Miami of Ohio and fell 34-21. That's two games in a row now that Western Michigan has lost by exactly 13 points.

Nobody from Western Michigan had a standout game, but they got scores from Zahir Abdus-Salaam and Hayden Wolff.

Meanwhile, Ohio unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 23-13 to Northern Illinois. Ohio didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Western Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 2-5, while Ohio's bumped their own down to the opposite: 5-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Western Michigan lost to Ohio on the road by a decisive 33-14 margin in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. Can Western Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ohio is a big 17-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History

Western Michigan has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Ohio.