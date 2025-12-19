The Ohio Bobcats fired first-year coach Brian Smith for cause, the program announced Wednesday after earlier this month placing him on leave for an "undetermined period of time" and naming defensive coordinator John Hauser as interim coach.

Ohio University previously did not disclose details as to why it placed Smith on leave, and after his firing, it cited "serious professional misconduct" without specifying the exact behavior that led to his ouster. The intent to terminate letter, however, outlines Smith's alleged "extramarital affairs" -- including one with a graduate student -- and accused him of consuming alcohol on the job.

University president Lori Stewart Gonzalez said in the letter that Smith brought "disrepute, scandal and ridicule" to the school for carrying on an affair at the Ohio University Inn. Gonzalez also said that the school was aware of Smith's consuming of alcohol in his office as well as his smelling strongly of alcohol and appearing intoxicated at a public appearance.

"The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University," the school said in a statement.

Hauser will coach the Bobcats in their bowl game against UNLV on Dec. 23 and run the program until a new hire is made.

Smith's attorney, Rex Elliott, disputes Ohio's reasoning for the dismissal.

"We vigorously dispute Ohio University's grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith," Elliott said in a statement provided to CBS Sports' Richard Johnson. "He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name. Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community."

Smith was named the interim coach last year when Tim Albin left to take the Charlotte job. Albin led Ohio to its first Mid-American Conference title since 1968 but departed prior to the Cure Bowl. Smith then was promoted to full-time head coach. Before arriving at Ohio in 2022, Smith was the offensive coordinator at Hawaii, his alma mater, and Washington State.

Hauser has spent most of his career coaching in the MAC, with time at Northern Illinois and Miami (OH) before joining the Bobcats' staff in 2022. He's risen from safeties coach to defensive coordinator and associate head coach, and now gets a crack at the interim head coaching position.