The Ohio Bobcats went 8-4 in their first season under coach Brian Smith, but the school made a surprising announcement on Monday, placing Smith on leave for an "undetermined period of time" and naming defensive coordinator John Hauser as interim coach.

The school provided no details as to why Smith was put on leave, but the expectation for now is that Hauser will coach the Bobcats in their bowl game and run the program until Smith's mysterious absence is resolved. Smith was put on leave effective Dec. 1.

Smith was named the interim coach last year when Tim Albin left to take the Charlotte job. Albin led Ohio to its first Mid-American Conference title since 1968 but departed prior to the Cure Bowl. Smith then was promoted to full-time head coach. Before arriving at Ohio in 2022, Smith was the offensive coordinator at Hawaii, his alma mater, and Washington State.

Hauser has spent most of his career coaching in the MAC, with time at Northern Illinois and Miami (OH) before joining the Bobcats' staff in 2022. He's risen from safeties coach to defensive coordinator and associate head coach, and will now get a crack at the interim head coaching position.

The Bobcats went 6-2 in conference play this season, but missed out on a second straight trip to the MAC title game due to tiebreakers with Miami (OH). Miami will face Western Michigan for the conference crown on Saturday. CBS Sports' bowl projections have Ohio in the GameAbove Sports Bowl against Penn State on Dec. 26.

The Bobcats will officially find out their bowl destination on Selection Sunday on Dec. 7.