The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will look to remain perfect in the MAC when they face the Ohio Bobcats in a Battle of the Bricks in MACtion on Tuesday night. Miami is coming off a 26-17 win over Western Michigan on Oct. 25, while Ohio downed Eastern Michigan 28-21 that same day. The RedHawks (5-3, 4-0 MAC), who have won five in a row, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Bobcats (5-3, 3-1 MAC), who have won two consecutive games, are 4-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, is at 7 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time series 56-43-2, including a 38-3 win in last season's MAC Championship Game. The Bobcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Ohio odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Ohio vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 11 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ohio vs. Miami:

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio spread Ohio -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio over/under 49.5 points Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio money line Ohio -140, Miami +119 Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio picks See picks at SportsLine Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Ohio can cover

Senior quarterback Parker Navarro helps power the Bobcats' offense. In eight games, he has completed 140 of 207 passes (67.6%) for 1,786 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a rating of 150.9. He has also carried 90 times for 504 yards (5.6 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over Eastern Michigan, he completed 23 of 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, while rushing 16 times for 63 yards.

His top target is junior wide receiver Chase Hendricks. In eight games, he has 57 receptions for 805 yards (14.1 average) and six touchdowns. He is coming off a 10-catch, 112-yard and two-touchdown performance in the win over Eastern Michigan. He caught 10 passes for 108 yards, including a long of 30, in a 48-21 win over Northern Illinois on Oct. 18.

Why Miami (Ohio) can cover

The RedHawks are led by senior quarterback Dequan Finn. He is in his seventh season, but first at Miami (Ohio). He began his career with parts of five seasons at Toledo, while playing last year at Baylor. In seven games this season, he has completed 89 of 156 passes (57.1%) for 1,257 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also rushed 81 times for 384 yards (4.7 average) and four touchdowns. He threw for a season-high 260 yards with one touchdown in the win over Western Michigan.

His top target is junior wide receiver Kam Perry. In seven games, he has 22 receptions for 612 yards (27.8 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over Western Michigan, he caught four passes for 98 yards, including a long of 50. He had three receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-0 win over Lindenwood on Sept. 27.

How to make Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 43 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?