Ohio St. vs. FAU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ohio St. (home) vs. FAU (away)

Last Season Records: Ohio St. 12-1-0; FAU 5-7-0;

What to Know

FAU and Ohio St. will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Ohio Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. FAU struggled last year, ending up 5-7. On the other hand, after a 12-1 record last season and a win in the Rose Bowl, Ohio St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: FAU was 13th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 35. Ohio St. displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked second in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 51 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Since the experts predict a loss, FAU will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 27.5 point favorite against the Owls.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.