Ohio St. vs. FAU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ohio State vs. Florida Atlantic football game
Who's Playing
Ohio St. (home) vs. FAU (away)
Last Season Records: Ohio St. 12-1-0; FAU 5-7-0;
What to Know
FAU and Ohio St. will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Ohio Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. FAU struggled last year, ending up 5-7. On the other hand, after a 12-1 record last season and a win in the Rose Bowl, Ohio St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: FAU was 13th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 35. Ohio St. displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked second in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 51 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Since the experts predict a loss, FAU will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 27.5 point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
Watch This Game Live
-
Ole Miss vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Memphis vs. Ole Miss game 10,000...
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Wisconsin vs. USF pick, live stream
The Bulls host the Badgers in the 2019 season opener for both programs
-
Alabama vs. Duke odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Alabama game 10,000 times
-
Colorado vs. Colorado State picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Colorado State game 10,000...
-
Herbert eyes success in Oregon return
The nation's top NFL quarterback prospect made a tough call; it's time prove it was the right...