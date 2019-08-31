Ohio St. vs. FAU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 5 Ohio St. (home) vs. FAU (away)

Last Season Records: Ohio St. 13-1-0; FAU 5-7-0;

What to Know

Ohio St. and FAU are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at noon on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio St. ended up 13-1 last season and capped things off with a win over Washington in the Rose Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for FAU (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Ohio St. was second in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 51. FAU displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 13th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 35 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

Ohio St. is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.49

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 27.5 point favorite against the Owls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 27 point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.