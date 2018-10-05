Ohio St. vs. Indiana: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana football game
Who's Playing
Ohio State Buckeyes (home) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (away)
Current records: Ohio St. 5-0; Indiana 4-1
What to Know
Ohio St. will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Indiana at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio St. is coming into the match hot, having won five in a row.
Ohio St. dodged a bullet last Saturday, finishing off Penn St. 27-26. Dwayne Haskins, who passed for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Ohio St.'s success.
Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Rutgers, winning 24-17.
Their wins bumped Ohio St. to 5-0 and Indiana to 4-1. The Ohio St. defense got after the quarterback against Penn St. to the tune of four sacks, so Indiana's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Buckeyes are a big 25 point favorite against the Hoosiers.
This season, Ohio St. is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Indiana, they are 1-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Ohio St. has won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Indiana Hoosiers 21 vs. Ohio State Buckeyes 49
- 2016 - Ohio State Buckeyes 38 vs. Indiana Hoosiers 17
- 2015 - Indiana Hoosiers 27 vs. Ohio State Buckeyes 34
