Ohio St. vs. Indiana Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Ohio St. will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Indiana at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio St. is coming into the match hot, having won five in a row.

Ohio St. dodged a bullet last Saturday, finishing off Penn St. 27-26. Dwayne Haskins, who passed for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Ohio St.'s success.

Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Rutgers, winning 24-17.

Their wins bumped Ohio St. to 5-0 and Indiana to 4-1. The Ohio St. defense got after the quarterback against Penn St. to the tune of four sacks, so Indiana's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.