Ohio St. vs. Minnesota Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio St. On Saturday they take on Minnesota at 12:00 p.m. Ohio St. is coming into the match hot, having won six in a row.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Ohio St.'s strategy against Indiana last Saturday. Ohio St. blew past Indiana 49-26. Dwayne Haskins, who passed for 455 yards and 6 touchdowns, was a major factor in Ohio St.'s success. If you haven't heard Haskins's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to Iowa by a decisive 48-31 margin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Minnesota.

Ohio St.'s win lifted them to 6-0 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.