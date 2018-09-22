Ohio St. vs. Tulane: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio St. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Tulane at 3:30 p.m. Tulane will need to watch out since Ohio St. have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Ohio St. were able to grind out a solid win over TCU last week, winning 40-28. Dwayne Haskins, who passed for 344 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Ohio St.'s success.

Meanwhile, if Tulane were riding high off their 42-17 takedown of Nicholls St. two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Tulane fell to UAB 24-31.

Ohio St.'s victory lifted them to 3-0 while Tulane's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Ohio St. caused 3 turnovers against TCU, so Tulane will need to take especially good care of the ball.

