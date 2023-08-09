Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith will retire, effective July 2024, the university announced Wednesday morning. Smith, currently in the middle of his 19th year leading the Buckeyes athletic department, has emerged as one of the most influential administrators in college athletics.

"I want to thank the leadership of The Ohio State University during my tenure for providing me the opportunity to serve as Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletic Director for the past 18 years," Smith said in a statement. "The presidents and many members of the Board of Trustees I have served afforded me the professional opportunity of a lifetime, and I am forever grateful. I have always believed that a leader seeks to be the right person at the right time in the life of the institution. I believe that July 2024 is the right time to welcome new leadership to build upon what we have achieved and continue to build upon the great tradition of excellence in athletics and business advancement at Ohio State."

Smith's tenure is the third-longest among active athletic directors. Ohio State has finished as the top Big Ten team in the Director's Cup standings eight times during Smith's tenure. Ohio State's teams have won 115 team Big Ten titles under Smith's reign as well.