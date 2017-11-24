Ohio State at Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The two rivals meet for the 113th time Saturday

It's The Game. Apologies to Yale and Harvard folks, but this game is The Game, not yours. It's the game both of these teams spend all season building toward. The game that means more to each fanbase than any other one on the schedule, including the Big Ten Championship Game. It's Michigan, and it's Ohio State, and that's all that needs to be said.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free) and Fox Sports Go

Storylines

Michigan: There's a bit of the unknown when it comes to Michigan in this game, as QB Brandon Peters is listed as questionable because of an undisclosed injury. Whether Peters plays or John O'Korn gets the start, the key for Michigan will be whether or not it can run the ball with any success, and can its defense limit Ohio State's explosive plays.

As for the intangibles, Michigan isn't playing for a conference title, and it's definitely not in the running for a playoff berth. So this game is its Super Bowl, even more so than usual. Plus the Wolverines have lost five straight against the Buckeyes, and a loss in this one would tie the longest losing streak Michigan has in the series.

Ohio State: There has been talk that Ohio State is still alive for a playoff berth. I don't know how realistic that is because I don't know if the committee is going to ignore that 31-point loss to Iowa that looks a little worse with each passing week. If Ohio State is going to reach the playoff, however, it has to win this game first.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, Michigan is no longer ranked following last week's loss to Wisconsin. The good news is I'm sure Ohio State will still be able to find the motivation to beat its rival one more time and extend its win streak over That School Up North to six games.

Prediction

I tend to favor underdogs in rivalry games like this, and when it's a home dog, I like it even more. Ohio State has won five straight in this series, but only one of those wins came in blowout fashion. Also, since coming to Ohio State, Urban Meyer's Buckeye teams have gone only 27-37 against the spread when they're a double-digit favorite against a Big Ten opponent. Pick: Michigan +11.5


author-mug
Dennis Dodd
author-mug
Barton Simmons
author-mug
Jerry Palm
author-mug
Chip Patterson
author-mug
Tom Fornelli
author-mug
Ben Kercheval
author-mug
Barrett Sallee
MICH +11.5
Michigan
Michigan
Ohio St.
Michigan
Michigan
Ohio St.
Ohio St.
SU
Ohio St.
Ohio St.
Ohio St.
Ohio St.
Ohio St.
Ohio St.
Ohio St.


CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop