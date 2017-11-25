Ohio State at Michigan score: Live updates, highlights, 2017 game stats, full coverage

'The Game' is always meaningful, but this year the No. 9 Buckeyes are hoping to sneak into the CFP

It would not be rivalry week without "The Game," and this year's edition is once again of monster importance for both teams.

No. 9 Ohio State enters with two losses but still hopes to reach the College Football Playoff -- if it can pull off a big win Saturday and everything else goes right for it down the stretch. Three-loss Michigan is well out of the playoff hunt, but the Wolverines are looking to beat the Buckeyes for the first time under Jim Harbaugh (0-2), who takes his 1-4 record in rivalry games into the Big House on Saturday.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live scores, highlights, stats and analysis throughout the game.

