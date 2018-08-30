Ohio State Board of Trustee member resigns after Urban Meyer punishment wasn't 'profound' enough

Ohio State announced last week that coach Urban Meyer's punishment for mishandling domestic abuse claims against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith would be a three-game suspension. But apparently not every member of the Board of Trustees agreed with it.

Jeffrey Wadsworth, a member of the board, told the New York Times that the punishment should have been more "profound."

"I didn't feel that I'd seen high-integrity behavior," Wadsworth said in the interview.

He also went on the record about some of the oddities of the 23-page report -- which came out hours after Ohio State held a press conference announcing Meyer's three-game suspension.

"You read the report," Wadsworth said, "and there's seven or eight things about emails, memory loss, hearing things five times, and to me, that raised an issue of standards, values -- not how many games someone should be suspended for."

He went on to suggest that he was the only person advocating harsher penalties, but didn't elaborate on what he felt the specific punishment should have been.

Smith was fired in July after reports surfaced of domestic violence claims made against him by his ex-wife Courtney Smith in 2009 -- when Meyer and Zach Smith were at Florida -- and 2015, when the two were at Ohio State. Meyer initially denied knowing of the 2015 incident at Big Ten Media Days in July, but released a statement on Aug. 3 in which he stated he did remember it and reported it using the proper protocols.

Emails, text messages and interviews were used in the report that ultimately led to his suspension.

Meyer will sit out this weekend's game vs. Oregon State, next week's game vs. Rutgers and the Week 3 trip to Arlington, Texas, to take on No. 16 TCU. He isn't allowed to participate in practices leading up to the season-opener, but will be allowed to prepare the No. 5 Buckeyes during the week leading up to games vs. the Scarlet Knights and Horned Frogs.

In his absence, offensive coordinator Ryan Day is serving as the head coach of the Buckeyes.