Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Michigan State 3-6, Ohio State 9-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio State. The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Last Saturday, Ohio State didn't have too much trouble with Rutgers on the road as they won 35-16.

TreVeyon Henderson was his usual excellent self, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown, while also picking up 80 receiving yards. Henderson was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 65 yards. Kyle McCord was another key contributor, throwing for 189 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Michigan State finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They had just enough and edged Nebraska out 20-17. The score was all tied up 10-10 at the break, but Michigan State was the better team in the second half.

Michigan State can attribute much of their success to Katin Houser, who threw for 165 yards and a touchdown, and Montorie Foster, who picked up 94 receiving yards and a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Michigan State's defense and their seven sacks. Nebraska's QB won't forget Jalen Thompson anytime soon given Thompson sacked him twice.

Ohio State's victory was their ninth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which pushed their record up to 9-0. As for Michigan State, their win bumped their record up to 3-6.

As mentioned, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 31.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3-2 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for Ohio State against Michigan State in their previous matchup back in October of 2022 as the team secured a 49-20 victory. Does Ohio State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Michigan State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 31.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Ohio State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Michigan State.