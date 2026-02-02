The call buzzed in while Chris Henry Jr. traveled to his signing day ceremony. That's when Brian Hartline delivered the news he was taking the South Florida head coaching job.

"I was in shock," Henry told CBS Sports. "I've been committed so long, and Hartline's been recruiting me for the longest."

What followed was a three-day whirlwind.

Henry reaffirmed his commitment but didn't sign on Dec. 3, the opening day of the early signing period. Sharks pounced sensing Henry's hesitation. Calls flooded in from across the country as schools scrambled to take advantage of Ohio State's weakened position with the No. 32 overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

Texas and LSU made a push. The most serious threats, though, came from the West Coast. Oregon and USC pursued the Los Angeles native aggressively, with the NIL figures offered climbing by the day.

Two days later, Henry dialed Ryan Day -- he'd sign with the Buckeyes.

"He immediately picked up," Henry said. "Coach Day sounded so relieved."

He had reason to be.

In many ways, Henry represents the final link to the Hartline era in Columbus, one that's helped turn Ohio State into a wide receiver factory unlike anything college football's seen in the College Football Playoff era.

Since the Buckeyes named Hartline wide receivers coach in 2018, they've signed 16 top 100 recruits at the position, eight five-stars and produced five first-round wide receivers. Two more appear imminent: Carnell Tate in 2026 and Jeremiah Smith in 2027 are near locks to be selected on Day 1 of their respective draft cycles.

Even that resume doesn't fully do Hartline's wide receiver development justice.

Ohio State doesn't just produce draft picks. It manufactured superstars.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave were All-Pro picks this season. Garrett Wilson is a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"It's like a machine," Henry said.

Now the operator has stepped away. What happens next is one of the most fascinating questions in college football.

The short-term outlook remains bright.

Smith enters the 2026 season as arguably the sport's best player. Flanking him project to be a pair of elite talents. Brandon Inniss (271 yards, 3 TDs in 2025) is expected to emerge in a bigger role and Henry projects to play early -- just like so many of the five-star receivers before him have in Columbus.

Peer beneath the surface and there are signs of change.

For the first time in the transfer portal era, Ohio State dipped into the transfer portal for a wide receiver. And it did so twice. The Buckeyes added Devin McCuin from UTSA (726 yards, 8 TDs in 2025) and Kyle Parker from LSU, who had 330 yards and four scores as a sophomore.

It's not as if Ohio State's recruiting is slipping at receiver. But it is harder than ever to hold onto depth.

This portal cycle saw five-star true freshman Quincy Porter transfer to Notre Dame, four-star true freshman Bodpegn Miller leave for Washington and sophomore contributor Mylan Graham also depart for Notre Dame.

That's the next wave of Buckeyes receivers choosing not to wait.

With Hartline gone, Ohio State suddenly seems suspectable to the same talent drain that reshapes blue-blood rosters across the sport.

There's also some uncertainty on the recruiting trail in the wake of Hartline's departure.

The Buckeyes hold a commitment from Jamier Brown, the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2027 class. But he pledged to Hartline back in November of 2024.

After that it will be on new wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton to keep the factory humming.

Recruiting players like George Pickens at Georgia and developing talents like Malik Nabers at LSU suggests he's more than up to that task. But there's always something to prove when following someone like Hartline.

Henry, a camera following his every move at last month's All-American Bowl, doesn't seem to think much will change.

He's excited to be part of that wide receiver lineage. A drop-off at receiver isn't acceptable in Columbus.

"It's going to keep going," Henry said. "We put guys out every year. Coach Hartline leaving is a major part. But we're going to keep it going -- for sure."