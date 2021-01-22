Ohio State's national championship loss to Alabama will be the last game in the long career of Buckeyes co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison. Speaking with media members on Friday, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced that Mattison, whose career spans 50 years across every level of the sport, is retiring at the end of the month.

Day said that Ohio State will examine "all options" in looking for Mattison's replacement, and could either hire someone from the outside or shuffle responsibilities within the coaching staff.

Mattison, 71, came to Ohio State in 2019 from Michigan, where he was a defensive coordinator under Brady Hoke and defensive line coach under Jim Harbaugh. He also coached for the Wolverines in the mid-1990s under Gary Moeller and Lloyd Carr. He served as Urban Meyer's co-defensive coordinator at Florida from 2005-07 and was an assistant with Meyer at Notre Dame for a few years in the late 1990s. Mattison's coaching resume features stops at Northwestern, Navy, Texas A&M, as well as three years in the NFL with Baltimore Ravens.

This past season, the Buckeyes finished fifth in the Big Ten allowing 21 points per game during the modified conference-only schedule outlined by the Big Ten.