Ohio State coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the No. 4 Buckeyes on Saturday when they play at Illinois, the school announced on Friday. Day's test came as part of "an increased number of positive tests this week," according to a statement released by Ohio State.

"Head coach Ryan Day is one of the individuals who has tested positive," the statement read. "He is in isolation and will not travel to Illinois or coach the team this week. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach of the Buckeyes on Saturday."

Day's positive test means two of the four teams currently in the College Football Playoff picture will be without their head coaches on Saturday, as No. 1 Alabama will also be without coach Nick Saban after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week ahead of the Crimson Tide's rivalry game with Auburn.

Ohio State's increased number of positive tests stands in contrast with the the program's "nearly 0% positivity since Aug. 11," according to the statement. But the number of cases within the program does not currently put Saturday's game in jeopardy with Big Ten protocols.

The Buckeyes, however, have changed their travel plans because of the positive tests. Instead of flying to Illinois on Friday, the team now plans to fly Saturday morning ahead of the noon ET kickoff. Johnson has never served as a full-time head coach, but he has been on staff at Ohio State since 2014 and has long served in the Big Ten as he spent 1996 through 2013 on staff at Penn State.