Ohio State coach Ryan Day to receive three-year contract extension after successful first season

Ohio State coach Ryan Day led the Buckeyes to an undefeated regular season, a Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff in his first full season at the helm in 2019. That was enough to convince the Ohio State administration to lock him up to a long-term deal. The school announced Tuesday that Day will receive a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season, pending approval by the Ohio State Board of Trustees.

Day will make $6.5 million in the 2021 season and $7.6 million for the 2022 season. His salary after the 2022 season will be determined by athletic director Gene Smith and will require the approval from the Board of Trustees. That figure will make him one of the top 10 highest-paid college football coaches in the country.

"Ryan Day's management of this football program, from mentoring and leading our student-athletes in their academic pursuits and off-field endeavors to coaching them on the playing field, has been exceptional," Smith said. "I am appreciative of his work. And I want to thank President Michael V. Drake for his leadership and the Board of Trustees for its work with this extension."

The Board of Trustees is expected to approve the final terms of Day's new contract on Wednesday and vote on the measure on Thursday.

Day took over the Ohio State program after Urban Meyer retired following the 2018 season and claimed Big Ten Coach of the Year honors. His Buckeyes posted a 13-1 record in his first full season at the helm and he went 3-0 as the interim coach of the Buckeyes at the start of the 2018 season while Meyer served a three-game suspension. Day served as the Buckeyes offensive coordinator from 2017-18 after spending the 2016 season as the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers and the 2015 season coaching quarterbacks for the Philadelphia Eagles.