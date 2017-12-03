Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Buckeyes react to College Football Playoff snub

Confetti fell on the Ohio State buckeyes late Saturday night after topping previously unbeaten Wisconsin 27-21 in the Big Ten Championship Game. But once the elation of the moment expired, Buckeyes were left wondering just how excited they'd be come Sunday.

Not very.

The Buckeyes were on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's final top four, losing out on that critical fourth spot to 11-1 Alabama -- which did not win its division, much less conference championship.

That didn't sit well in Columbus, but coach Urban Meyer hardly let his frustration be known to the masses.

"We had a job to do in Indianapolis, and we did it," Meyer said on ESPN. "The College Football Playoff committee had a job to do, and they did it. We respect it, move forward, keep swinging and the most important thing is to go win this next game for our seniors.

The culprit for the Buckeyes was a 31-point loss at Iowa on Nov. 4, in addition to the 15-point home loss to No. 2 Oklahoma in September.

"We had a loss. We had a tough loss -- two losses, but I think that was the toughest one," Meyer said. "I was kind of hoping that we had those good wins. I think we had three wins against the top 16 teams in America. But I get it. Move forward and get around people you care about -- your family and teammates."

Director of player personnel Mark Pantoni pointed out how the tune of the committee changed from last week to this week.

Last week - “very little separation between teams 5-8”



Win conference championship over very good undefeated team



Today Alabama is “unequivocally better”



🤔 — Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) December 3, 2017

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, defensive end Sam Hubbard and quarterback Tate Martell were among the players who took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

That’s foul.... — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) December 3, 2017