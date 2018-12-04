Ohio State coach Urban Meyer set to announce retirement, Ryan Day to replace him with Buckeyes
Meyer's teams went 85-9 in seven years at Ohio State and will lead the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl
Ohio State has shared that coach Urban Meyer, a three-time national champion and future College Football Hall of Famer, will announce his retirement at a 2 p.m. ET press conference on Tuesday. Meyer will coach his last game in the Rose Bowl vs. Washington on Jan. 1, 2019, and be succeeded by offensive coordinator Ryan Day. Also in attendance at the press conference will be athletic director Gene Smith.
Meyer's teams went 85-9 in his seven seasons as Ohio State coach, including a 55-4 Big Ten record. He has three national championships on his resume, including one with OSU in 2014 and two with Florida in 2006 and 2008. Since taking over Utah in 2003, Meyer's teams have not missed a bowl game in 13 years in which they were eligible. He has nine conference titles in 14 seasons and has gone 10-3 in bowl competition. His teams are 189-32 overall for a .855 career winning percentage.
|Team
|Seasons
|Record (Conference)
|Accolades
Bowling Green
2001-02
17-6 (11-5 MAC)
Utah
2003-04
22-2 (13-1 MWC)
Undefeated in 2004
Florida
2005-10
65-15 (36-12 SEC)
National titles in 2006, 2008
Ohio State
2012-2018
85-9 (55-4 Big Ten)
National title in 2014
His retirement comes on the heels of a tumultuous season in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the season after an investigation revealed that he mishandled domestic assault allegations made against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired in late June. After returning to the sideline, Meyer fought through headaches and was visibly struggling during games, occasionally rubbing his head and bending over. He admitted during the season that a previously-revealed cyst on his brain was causing him problems but said that he was managing the pain and planned to coach next year.
CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story.
