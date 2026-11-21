A season that started with national championship aspirations and a preseason No. 1 ranking could end with a trip to the Citrus Bowl.

No. 14 Ohio State's faint playoff hopes were officially extinguished Saturday when Nebraska broke a decade-long losing streak and finally got a win over a top-25 opponent. Ecstatic Nebraska fans rushed the field to celebrate the Cornhuskers' 31-28 win over the Buckeyes.

It is the first time since 2011 that Ohio State has lost consecutive road games. In case you forgot, 2011 was the Luke Fickell interim 6-6 season that preceded the Urban Meyer era. It's not a stretch to say this 2026 season is the worst in 15 years, and one could argue it's even worse than 2011 given the expectations and talent on the roster. Poor Jeremiah Smith's talent is being wasted on the most disappointing Ohio State team in decades.

How did Ohio State get here? Here's a look at the Buckeyes' drop to rock bottom.

Winter 2026

Ryan Day made two key decisions last winter that had the potential to significantly impact the Buckeyes' season.

First, Day hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as his offensive coordinator. On paper, it felt like a potential upgrade over the outgoing Brian Hartline, who left to become South Florida's head coach. Under Hartline, Ohio State's offense was efficient but seemed to be missing some of the explosiveness from the previous season. Day even took over play-calling responsibilities late in the season when Hartline was balancing two jobs. Smith, who had been the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator the previous season, was expected to improve the run game.

Next, Ohio State retained defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who had received some interest in returning to the NFL. Ohio State's defense flourished in Year 1 with Patricia, finishing No. 1 in total defense and scoring defense (only 9.3 points allowed per game). Ohio State rewarded Patricia, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

Collapse in Austin

Ohio State led No. 4 Texas, 23-3, in the fourth quarter and … lost.

It was a historic collapse for the Buckeyes on Sept. 12 in Austin. Texas' fourth-quarter comeback to win 24-23 was the largest against a No. 1-ranked team in history.

It had the potential to be the kind of marquee win that Ohio State could hold up if anyone attacked its playoff resume. To beat a playoff-caliber team like Texas on the road would have been ginormous. Instead, it was a what-could-have-been result that elicited early questions about Arthur Smith after Ohio State's late-game conservative play-calling blew up in its face.

Still, it felt too early to panic about a team that was considered to be one of, if not the, most talented teams in the country. As long as Ohio State took care of business in Big Ten play, it'd be fine.

Won the battle, lost the war

The definition of a pyrrhic victory for the Buckeyes. Ohio State held off Indiana, 19-15, on Oct. 17 in a rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game. It gave Ohio State a resume-defining win, but the bigger news was the injury star quarterback Julian Sayin suffered late in the game.

Sayin fractured his right elbow, according to reports, and was later ruled out indefinitely. Ohio State would never recover from the loss of Sayin, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2025, and didn't have a viable backup option to keep the offense humming. Sayin never got the credit he deserved as Ohio State's quarterback, as critics believed he was more a product of the surrounding talent than what he could do himself. And while there's no question having Jeremiah Smith to throw the ball to downfield was supremely helpful, the impact of Sayin's absence should make fans realize how good they had it.

No treat against Trojans

It was a Halloween debacle for the Buckeyes against a desperate USC team looking for a big win. It was the first real test of how Ohio State would look without Sayin, and the Buckeyes failed.

True freshman Luke Fahey wasn't bad against the Trojans, but the offense clearly took a step back. In its 30-18 loss to USC, Ohio State ended up with three field goals on its first five offensive drives despite having the ball on the Trojans' 1-yard line on one of those drives.

Perhaps even more concerning was how bad the defense looked at times. USC capitalized on a defensive breakdown for a 69-yard touchdown in the first minute of the game. By the middle of the third quarter, USC had a 27-9 lead it would never relinquish. It would be too simplistic -- and perhaps unfair -- to say that the defense stopped playing as well because it didn't believe in Fahey the way it did Sayin, but it is strange how much worse Matt Patricia's group seemed to look, from an effort and execution standpoint, post-Sayin injury.

There was hope that Ohio State had enough talent to survive the loss of Sayin. The poor effort against USC cast a lot of doubt on that.

Fake punt breaks OSU

Oregon's gutsy (and successful) fake punt call in the second quarter seemed to break an Ohio State team that had raced out to a 14-0 lead.

It was stunning to see Ohio State just completely collapse afterward in what turned into a 41-28 loss to the Ducks that severely damaged the Buckeyes' playoff hopes. This was the last-stand type of game for Ohio State, a must-win home game against a team that had also lost its own star quarterback (Dante Moore) to an injury this season.

And for a quarter-and-a-half, Ohio State looked the part. But in what has proven to be a defining characteristic of this Ohio State team, when it faces real adversity, it crumbles. It happened against Texas, and it happened again against Oregon. At one point, Oregon scored 38 consecutive points, the first time since 1999 the Buckeyes gave up that many points in a row.

"We didn't expect any of this to happen," Day said.

The loss prompted a series of questions, from possible staff changes to why Ohio State hasn't been better at developing quarterbacks. Most importantly, all the goodwill Ryan Day collected from the 2024 title run seemed to dissipate with the loss.

Disaster season

Some of us, including this College Football Playoff prognosticator, already thought Ohio State's playoff hopes should be dead. But after a win over Northwestern and chaos engulfing the teams ranked above them, the Buckeyes moved all the way up to No. 14 in this week's CFP Rankings. It was still a long shot, but one couldn't definitively rule Ohio State out in case a few of the higher-ranked teams lost in the final weeks of the season.

Nebraska ended that notion once and for all. The Cornhuskers ended a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents when they beat the Buckeyes. The loss drops Ohio State to 7-4, its worst record since 2011. Ryan Day is now 7-6 in his last 13 games as Ohio State's head coach.

The defense again struggled, especially early as Nebraska built a 21-7 lead. When it badly needed a stop late in the game, it could not stop Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea from getting the first down. Colandrea finished with four total touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing) and delivered the final nail in the coffin for Ohio State's season.

"We're not gonna win many games if we're giving up 31 points and only getting two stops in the whole game," Day said afterward.

As bleak as it felt for Day and Ohio State after a shocking 2024 loss to Michigan, this is worse. And it has the potential to get even uglier if Ohio State can't beat a bad Michigan team next week in The Game.