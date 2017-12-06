Ohio State continues its Florida pipeline with four-star commit Tyreke Johnson

One of the longest, most highly-contested recruitments in the Class of 2018 has come to an end with the commitment of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian safety Tyreke Johnson to Ohio State on Tuesday night. Johnson announced his decision with CBS Sports in the video above and becomes the 19th member of Ohio State's No. 1 ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Johnson has been on the scene since all the way back in 2013 when he received his first offer prior to playing as an eighth-grader on Trinity Christian's juggernaut roster. Since then, Johnson emerged as one of the most dynamic defenders in the 2018 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a safety with elite ball skills but has the ability to line up on the perimeter as a big cornerback as well. Ohio State actually projects him to cornerback and he can also provide some special teams value immediately in the return game.

Clemson emerged late as the other primary contender in Johnson's recruitment and he took official visits this fall to Clemson, Ohio State and UCLA. The Ohio State official visit this fall, however, really secured the lead for Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes.

With his commitment, Johnson continues a strong pipeline of Florida talent heading North to play for Urban Meyer. In fact, Ohio State signed Shaun Wade, the No. 2 cornerback out of the Class of 2017, out of the same school. Johnson becomes the fourth Florida native to choose Ohio State in the class of 2018 adding to the 10 Florida natives that have signed with Ohio State over the previous three recruiting cycles.

Ohio State cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs did the heavy lifting in Johnson's recruitment as he looks to add Johnson to his revolving door of NFL Draft picks out of the Buckeyes cornerbacks room.

Johnson, a U.S. Army All-American ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 124 player in the country and the No. 8 safety nationally, extends Ohio State's lead as the top class in the country. With his pledge, the Buckeyes with only 19 commits already have a class that would have been rated as the top class in the country in 2016 and 2011.