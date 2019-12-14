Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley expected to be next Boston College coach, per reports

Boston College is nearing an agreement with Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to become the Eagles' next coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel and multiple reports. Hafley is the Buckeyes' secondary coach and helps lead the defense alongside co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison.

Completing his first season with Ohio State, Hafley made his return to the college game in 2019 after spending the last eight seasons as a defensive backs coach in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. He has prior experience in the Northeast as a secondary coach for Rutgers and Pittsburgh, and his recruiting acumen in the area is seen as a big reason for the hire.

Though Hafley has never been a head coach at any level, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award (nation's top assistant coach) this season. He helped lead the Buckeyes to a No. 2 rank nationally in total defense. Thamel reports that he will remain with Ohio State through the College Football Playoff.

Boston College fired Steve Addazio after seven seasons. Addazio compiled a 44-44 mark and reached six bowl games but never won more than seven games in a season. He was announced as the next coach at Colorado State this week.