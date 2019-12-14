Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley expected to be next Boston College coach, per reports
Hafley is finishing his first season at Ohio State after spending the prior seven years in the NFL
Boston College is nearing an agreement with Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to become the Eagles' next coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel and multiple reports. Hafley is the Buckeyes' secondary coach and helps lead the defense alongside co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison.
Completing his first season with Ohio State, Hafley made his return to the college game in 2019 after spending the last eight seasons as a defensive backs coach in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. He has prior experience in the Northeast as a secondary coach for Rutgers and Pittsburgh, and his recruiting acumen in the area is seen as a big reason for the hire.
Though Hafley has never been a head coach at any level, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award (nation's top assistant coach) this season. He helped lead the Buckeyes to a No. 2 rank nationally in total defense. Thamel reports that he will remain with Ohio State through the College Football Playoff.
Boston College fired Steve Addazio after seven seasons. Addazio compiled a 44-44 mark and reached six bowl games but never won more than seven games in a season. He was announced as the next coach at Colorado State this week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Army-Navy how to watch the 2019 game
The 120th Army-Navy Game will air live on CBS to conclude the regular season on Saturday, Dec....
-
Army-Navy Game prediction, picks, odds
The 120th Army-Navy Game concludes the 2019 regular season live this Saturday on CBS
-
2019 College football confidence picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football and just locked in his bowl confidence...
-
Barry Odom named Arkansas DC
Odom spent the past four seasons as the head coach of the Tigers
-
Army vs. Navy odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Navy vs. Army game 10,000 times.
-
2019-20 CFB bowl odds, picks, best sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game