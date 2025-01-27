The Ohio State Buckeyes are just a week removed from their College Football Playoff National Championship game win over Notre Dame, but offseason Ohio State football news is already rolling in. Winning it all generally means opponents will be coming after players and coaches, and the Buckeyes lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to rival Penn State, as he'll reportedly become the highest-paid collegiate defensive coordinator ever at more than $3 million per year.

Ryan Day is expected to move quickly to fill the spot on the 2025 Ohio State coaching staff. Who are the top names to know in the Ohio State defensive coordinator search? If you want to know the top Ohio State defensive coordinator candidates, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Bucknuts, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Ohio State.

Ohio State defensive coordinator candidates

One potential candidate the team at Bucknuts has identified on its Ohio State defensive coordinator hot board: Indiana DC Bryant Haines.

Haines has followed Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti to four different schools, so he might be tough to land. However, Haines has ties to Ohio State after working for the Buckeyes as a defensive graduate assistant in 2013. Indiana had the No. 2 overall defense in the nation in 2024, behind only Ohio State, so Haines is a rising star who has a proven ability to build a stout Big Ten defense. He made around $1.2 million at Indiana last year, a number that Ohio State could easily surpass if needed.

