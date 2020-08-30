Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett is in stable condition after being shot in the face Sunday morning. Garrett was found in an apartment with the gunshot wound through both of his cheeks early Sunday, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. ET. Garrett was then taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

There was no information about a possible suspect, motive or any other details involving the shooting in a media release.

Garrett is a senior who was projected to be a starter along the Ohio State defensive line this season. The Big Ten postponed its fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other Ohio State players, Garrett has remained on or near campus for workouts and classes this fall.

Garrett is originally from Las Vegas. He was a four-star prospect out of high school powerhouse program Bishop Gorman in the 2017 recruiting class. Garrett has appeared in 33 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons, picking up 20 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss.