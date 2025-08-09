Ohio State is expected to bolster its defensive coaching staff by adding Josh Boyer, the former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator and longtime NFL assistant, for the 2025 season, according to ESPN. Boyer, 48, brings a wealth of experience and a proven working relationship with new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who he spent more than a decade with in New England.

At Ohio State, Boyer expects to work under Patricia, a former Patriots defensive coordinator and coach of the Detroit Lions. The coaching pairing reunites two longtime NFL collaborators in Columbus, where the Buckeyes are looking to sustain the elite defense that played a key role in last season's national championship. It remains unclear what specific role Boyer will hold on the Ohio State staff.

The Buckeyes' defense led the nation in 2024, allowing just 12.9 points and 4.19 yards per play -- both the best marks in the FBS. Despite the departure of coordinator Jim Knowles to Big Ten rival Penn State and the loss of eight players to the 2025 NFL Draft, Ohio State returns elite talent on that side of the ball, including two-time All-American safety Caleb Downs, a projected top-10 pick.

The addition of Boyer gives Patricia another trusted voice as the Buckeyes transition from Knowles' system while facing high expectations to repeat as national champions. His NFL pedigree, combined with a decade-plus of shared success with Patricia, positions him to help guide a defense tasked with replacing significant production while maintaining its dominance against a loaded Big Ten schedule.

Boyer played a key role alongside Patricia on two Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams, winning a third after Patricia left to become coach of the Detroit Lions.

Boyer began his coaching career in 2000 as a graduate assistant at King's College (Pennsylvania) before stops at Dayton, Kent State and Bryant University. In 2005, he served as defensive coordinator at the South Dakota School of Mines before joining the Patriots as a coaching assistant in 2006.

Boyer joined the Dolphins in 2019 as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, following coach Brian Flores from New England. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 and held that role until January 2023, when Miami fired him amid a coaching staff overhaul.