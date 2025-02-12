Ohio State is finalizing a deal to hire former NFL coach Matt Patricia as its new defensive coordinator, ESPN reports. The Buckeyes had been searching for a replacement after Jim Knowles departed for the same role at Penn State. CBS Sports'/247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Wednesday that Ohio State had hosted Patricia for a meeting previously.

The 50-year-old Patricia hasn't coached at the collegiate level since 2003, when he wrapped up a three-year stint as an offensive graduate assistant at Syracuse. He has spent the past two decades in the NFL, primarily with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick.

Patricia began his tenure in New England as an assistant offensive line coach in 2004 before transitioning to linebackers coach in 2006. He later moved to safeties coach in 2011 and took over as defensive coordinator in 2012. During his six seasons leading the Patriots' defense, the team made six straight playoff appearances, won three AFC titles, and secured two Super Bowls.

In 2018, Patricia was hired as the Detroit Lions' head coach but was dismissed midway through the 2020 season after posting a 13-29 record. He returned to the Patriots in 2021, working in multiple roles, including offensive playcaller in 2022. Most recently, he served as a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.