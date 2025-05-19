Ryan Day finally broke through with a national championship at Ohio State last season, but that does not mean all the pressure is gone heading into the 2025 campaign. Expert Dave Biddle from Bucknuts joined Bud Elliott on the Cover 3 College Football Summer School series to preview expectations for the Buckeyes this fall.

What are the stakes for Ohio State in 2025?

Winning its first national championship in a decade certainly eased some of the pressure for Ryan Day as he enters his seventh season as head coach of the Buckeyes. However, the four-game losing streak to Michigan still lingers and remains a defining piece of the narrative around his tenure.

"This year, my definition of a successful season would be they have to beat Michigan and make the playoff," Biddle said. "And most Ohio State fans would disagree with me that making the playoffs is enough, but you gotta get the Michigan monkey off your back, you gotta make the playoffs and then let the chips fall where they may."

Ohio State has never won back-to-back national titles, but has the best odds (+600) alongside Texas to repeat, according to FanDuel.

Breakout player everybody needs to know

Once again, all eyes are on the quarterback battle in Columbus with former five-star recruit and sophomore Julian Sayin competing with junior Lincoln Kienholz, another former touted prospect. In early April, Ryan Day noted the competition is "pretty much neck and neck," but the hype surrounding Sayin continues to build heading into the summer.

"He's got some traits that you can see why he was a five-star," Biddle said. "He's got a very quick release. He's got a special quick release. He's very accurate with the ball, most of the time. … He doesn't have a cannon, but he has a strong enough arm. I think he's got probably a stronger arm than Will Howard."

Meet Julian Sayin, the last QB Nick Saban ever signed and the heir apparent to Ohio State's throne John Talty

Sayin rated as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2024 Top247 and transferred from Alabama to Ohio State shortly after Nick Saban retired. Sayin saw limited action last season as a true freshman, completing 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. There's a lot of pressure on him to succeed.

Win total outlook

The projected win total for Ohio State is 10.5, according to FanDuel, with the juice on the under.

The schedule is manageable on paper, but the depth of the Big Ten and a season opener against fellow national title contender Texas present real challenges. Notable conference games include a road trip to Illinois in Week 7, a home showdown with Penn State in Week 10, and the regular-season finale at Michigan is a game that could once again carry major postseason implications.

"It's a tough schedule," Biddle said. "The good thing for Ohio State is they know, you can lose to Texas, you can lose one more game, if you're 10-2 Ohio State, you're a lock to get in (the playoff). In fact, probably 9-3 Ohio State could get in. But, my definition of a successful season is beat Michigan, make the CFP."

Ohio State is an early 5.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Now thriving in its third decade, Bucknuts.com is a leading brand when it comes to coverage of Ohio State athletics. With the most experienced staff in the market -- featuring Bill Kurelic, Dave Biddle, Steve Helwagen, Patrick Murphy and Mark Porter -- the site provides comprehensive news, analysis and insight ideally suited for Buckeyes enthusiasts. Recruiting. Team coverage. Community. There's no better place for an Ohio State fan to be than Bucknuts.com. Join today!