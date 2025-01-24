Ohio State football set the blueprint for winning a national title in the NIL era. The Buckeyes knocked off Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship thanks in large part to an NIL strategy that kept several key players in school for their senior seasons and attracted key pieces such as quarterback Will Howard and safety Caleb Downs to help put them over the top. The 2025 Ohio State football roster will look significantly different with many of those stars now moving on to the NFL. Ohio State players have until Friday to make NFL decisions, while they're also dealing with a five-day window to enter the college football transfer portal following the National Championship Game win. If you want the latest Ohio State football news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Bucknuts, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Ohio State.

The Bucknuts insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the Ohio State football program, including insights from Dave Biddle, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagon, who all have deep-rooted ties inside the Ohio State community. Get all the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP intel on Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting and more. Plus get access to the Bucknuts message boards where you can connect with other Ohio State fans and insiders. Get it all right here.

And right now, Bucknuts is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

Ohio State football roster news

The Ohio State football transfer portal door has swung both ways for the Buckeyes this offseason. The Buckeyes have at least 13 outgoing transfers, including three who announced shortly after the title game, and at least six incoming transfers.

Notable players leaving include backup quarterbacks Air Nolan and Devin Brown as well as cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt, a former 247Sports top-100 prospect. Tight end Max Klare, who had more than 600 receiving yards at Purdue last year, and running back CJ Donaldson, who had more than 700 rushing yards at West Virginia in 2024, are among the notable incoming players.

The Buckeyes could have as many as 16 players drafted, which would break the record for the most from one school in a single draft. However, that number could shrink some as the Buckeyes wait on NFL decisions from running back Quinshon Judkins (declared for NFL Draft on Friday), cornerback Davison Igbinosun and linebacker Sonny Styles, among others. Get more Ohio State football roster updates at Bucknuts.

How to get insider Ohio State football updates

The Bucknuts team is bringing up-to-the minute updates on the latest transfer portal targets, staff news and 2026 football recruiting. You can only get it all at Bucknuts.

What will the 2025 Ohio State football roster look like, and what shocking offseason moves are in store? Go to Bucknuts to get all the latest Ohio State football news, all from a team of dialed-in insiders, and find out.

And reminder, Bucknuts is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Bucknuts. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.