Can Ohio State do it again? That's the question on the minds of fans and college football betting enthusiasts everywhere. The defending national champions are intriguing because they lost a lot of key players from last year's title team but are still loaded with young talent, led by all-world sophomore receiver Jeremiah Smith. However, the Buckeyes must replace eight starters on defense, including team leaders like Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau.

Smith is the most dynamic player in the country, but like many top contenders this season, Ohio State will be breaking in a new quarterback. Julian Sayin takes over for Will Howard. There is no denying Sayin's talent, although Howard's experience and leadership in big games will be missed. The Buckeyes must also replace three starting offensive linemen, their top two running backs, and receiver Emeka Egbuka.

It's always challenging to replace a lot of key contributors, especially on a team that won the national title a year ago. Ohio State still has dynamic playmakers but the college football landscape is quickly approaching parity due to the transfer portal and NIL spending. In a conference like the Big Ten, there are plenty of other powers who can quickly catch up to the Buckeyes. Ohio State's new players will be put to the test immediately, as the Buckeyes face the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30 in Week 1. The Buckeyes will also have to replace some key defensive players and adjust to a new coordinator, as Jim Knowles made the jump to rival Penn State in the offseason.

Top sportsbooks still hold Ryan Day's team in high regard as one of the contenders to win the national championship, even with all the moving parts. If you're betting in Ohio and wish to place a wager on the Buckeyes, here's a look at Ohio State's futures odds and how bettors should approach the team this season.

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 odds

National Championship: +600

Big Ten: +190

Win total: 10.5 (Over +106, Under -130)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State Buckeyes best bet: Under 10.5 wins (-130)

Ohio State won't fall far, but I think they are a little overvalued entering the season, mainly because the Buckeyes face the two top teams in my preseason power rankings—Texas and Penn State. Ohio State also has three tricky road games at Illinois, Washington and Michigan. Illinois is a Big Ten sleeper, while Washington and Michigan are two of my most improved teams in the country.

My favorite bet for Ohio State is under 10.5 wins. The Buckeyes have to go 11-1 or better to cash the over. Ryan Day managed to lose two games with the best team in the country last season. I'll bet he figures out a way to do it again this year.