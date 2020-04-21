Ohio State football recruiting: Buckeyes add four-star Jantzen Dunn to loaded No. 1 class in 2021 cycle
The Buckeyes have spent their time in quarantine somehow getting even better at recruiting
Even with no on-campus or face-to-face visits permitted, Ohio State has been cleaning up on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have the top-ranked class for 2021, per 247Sports, and just continue to add to its impressive group. The latest addition is four-star athlete Jantzen Dunn from South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Dunn made an announcement of his verbal, non-binding commitment to Ohio State on his Twitter account Monday. One of the top 250 players for next year's class, Dunn is the third-ranked player in Kentucky and the 15th-rated athlete in the country.
In all, Dunn marks the seventh player to commit to Ohio State since mid-March, about the time the nation pivoted to social distancing -- and later, sheltering in place -- in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Six of those pledges have come from blue-chip prospects of either four or five-star caliber. The highest rated of those recruits is five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Since we're still a good eight months away from the early signing period, quality matters more than quantity at this stage in the process. However, Ohio State has both. Of the 17 players currently committed to Ohio State, 15 are of the blue-chip variety. The only exceptions are tight end Sam Hart and cornerback Devonta Smith; even still, they are rated as some of the best athletes in their respective states of Colorado and Ohio.
The Buckeyes have always recruited well enough to win championships, but this would mark a significant win if they're able to hold on to this top-rated class. The last time 247Sports crowned a team outside the SEC with the top class was 2008 (Miami).
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Overlooked first-round NFL Draft picks
Here's why the recruiting industry missed on some potential first-rounders on Thursday
-
Fornelli NFL Draft QB ratings
Tua Tagovailoa crushes the previous mark for highest score of any QB since Andrew Luck
-
Tech companies exploring Pac-12 rights
The Pac-12's visibility has been a problem
-
Top 32 players from college perspective
A ranking of the top players in the NFL Draft that ignores the combine numbers and anonymous...
-
Difficult road to start 2020 season
Collaborating in the face of an uncertain future, the sport's leaders have a lot on their plate
-
Four-star DE Elijah Jeudy picks Georgia
Kirby Smart added an important piece to the Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting class on Sunday
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game