Chris Henry Jr., the son of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, committed to Ohio State on Friday evening after an unofficial visit. Henry is considered one of the top overall prospects and Ohio State's first commitment in the Class of 2026.

247Sports has not released rankings for players in the Class of 2026, but Henry, who is only heading into his sophomore season at Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow, is well on track to end as a five-star prospect. He caught 29 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman.

Henry already holds offers from 24 schools, including some of the nation's elite programs including USC, Notre Dame, Michigan and Tennessee, among many others. Henry was also an early priority for West Virginia, the school where his late father became an NFL Draft pick.

Chris Henry Sr. died in 2009 after he fell out of the back of a moving truck during a domestic dispute. He was 26 and left three children, including Chris Henry Jr. He was diagnosed with CTE posthumously. Following his father's death, former West Virginia teammate Adam "Pacman" Jones has taken in Henry Jr. and his siblings and helped Chris Henry Jr. navigate the recruiting process.

Henry's pledge is the latest skin on the wall for Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline, who has emerged as the unquestioned top receiver coach in the nation. Between 2023-24, Ohio State has landed five top-50 national wide receiver recruits, including the Top247's No. 2 overall player Jeremiah Smith. Ironically, Smith is the cousin of former West Virginia star Geno Smith.