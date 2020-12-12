The nation's top-rated wide receiver in the Class of 2021 announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday, giving the Buckeyes their fifth five-star prospect in the recruiting cycle ahead of the early signing period as Emeka Egbuka announced his pledge to the in a video posted to social media
"I would like to thank God, my teammates, coaches and especially my family," Egbuka said in the video. "They have driven me to heights I didn't know I could reach, and I am very grateful. Without them, my vision would not be possible. I want to be known as the greatest this game has ever seen. I'm excited for what the near future holds, but I'm still far from done. This is the next chapter in my vision."
Thank you to all who helped me get to this point. Time to start a new chapter .. 📍 pic.twitter.com/caZGpfRj3B— Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka) December 12, 2020
Ohio State's recruiting class is ranked second nationally behind Alabama's class. Egbuka, who is considered the No. 8 overall player in the class by 247Sports, is the third wide receiver commitment for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Washington state is considered a potential first-round NFL Draft pick by 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman, who wrote the following scouting report on Egbuka.
"Elite body control to go with optimal size and strength, with good top end speed and separation. Physical receiver, difficult to press but also take advantage of any cushions given. Can adjust to each and every throw, take short passes the distance while also getting behind the secondary on deep routes. Strong hands, wide catch radius, will bring anything in range down. Consistently draws double coverage and bracket coverage and routinely gets open. Able to get consistent YAC. Also skilled punt and kick returner. Can play safety, with tremendous range and ball skills. Projects as immediate Power 5 starter and future first-round NFL draft pick.