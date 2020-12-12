The nation's top-rated wide receiver in the Class of 2021 announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday, giving the Buckeyes their fifth five-star prospect in the recruiting cycle ahead of the early signing period as Emeka Egbuka announced his pledge to the in a video posted to social media

"I would like to thank God, my teammates, coaches and especially my family," Egbuka said in the video. "They have driven me to heights I didn't know I could reach, and I am very grateful. Without them, my vision would not be possible. I want to be known as the greatest this game has ever seen. I'm excited for what the near future holds, but I'm still far from done. This is the next chapter in my vision."

Ohio State's recruiting class is ranked second nationally behind Alabama's class. Egbuka, who is considered the No. 8 overall player in the class by 247Sports, is the third wide receiver commitment for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Washington state is considered a potential first-round NFL Draft pick by 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman, who wrote the following scouting report on Egbuka.