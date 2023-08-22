Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston committed to Ohio State on Tuesday, strengthening the Buckeyes' second-ranked 2024 recruiting class in the 247Sports Team Rankings.

Houston, who ranks as the No. 28 overall player and No. 5 player at his position, picked Ohio State over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and USC. Houston is a Buford (Georgia) High School teammate of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class who committed to Georgia earlier this summer.

Houston is the No. 22 overall commitment in Ohio State's 2024 class and the fourth five-star Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and his staff have landed this cycle. The others are WR Jeremiah Smith, WR Mylan Graham and DL Justin Scott. Ohio State only managed to land one five-star prospect in its 2023 recruiting class, which finished ranked No. 4 behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

Here's what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in his scouting report about Houston:

A high-effort, point-of-attack defender with a moldable frame and gap-closing speed. Size hasn't been verified, but is believed to be hovering right around 6-foot-3, 245 pounds. More importantly is rumored to have a near 7-foot wingspan. Racked up 10 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries as a junior while working primarily out of a four-point stance in a three-man front. Could likely be deployed in a similar role at the next level, but might also be able to stand-up and work as a rush linebacker of sorts on Saturdays, or even beef up and attack from the inside as a 3-technique. Initial get-off can cause plenty of issues for blockers, but has also shown that he can win leverage and active hands while facing high-end competition in the Peach State. Must keep evolving and avoid setbacks (injured labrum winter of 11th grade year), but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays given motor, length and burst (at one point anchored school's 4x400 squad). Sunday potential as best football appears to still very much be ahead of him.

Ohio State trails No. 1 Georgia by 10.99 points for the top spot in the 2024 247Sports Team Rankings. Ohio State is in the mix for four more five-stars in the 2024 class in DL Aydin Breland, OT Brandon Baker, CB Kobe Black and DL Dominick McKinley. If the Buckeyes are able to land a majority of that group to their recruiting class, they could overtake Georgia for the top spot in the rankings.